Woman seriously hurt in crash near Milton

A woman has been seriously injured after her car went over a bank near Milton.
Police said they were notified about the single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at 2.26pm today.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car went over a bank and into a ditch.
One female had been able to get out of the vehicle without cutting equipment being required.
Two fire engines and a support vehicle from Balclutha station attended the scene, he said.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded and treated one patient, who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.