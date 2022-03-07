Woman seriously hurt in crash near Milton

A woman has been seriously injured after her car went over a bank near Milton.

Police said they were notified about the single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at 2.26pm today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car went over a bank and into a ditch.

One female had been able to get out of the vehicle without cutting equipment being required.

Two fire engines and a support vehicle from Balclutha station attended the scene, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded and treated one patient, who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz