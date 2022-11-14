Woman seriously hurt in Owaka crash

Emergency services were called to Duttons Rd about 2.15pm. PHOTO: OWAKA VOLUNTEER FIRE BRIGADE

A woman has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Catlins.

Police said they were alerted to reports her car had gone off Duttons Rd, in the township of Owaka, about 2.15pm today.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

Owaka volunteer fire station Deputy Chief Fire Officer Kelly Chambers said the elderly woman's vehicle went off the gravel road near the Owaka River.

Firefighters helped ambulance staff get her out the back window of her station wagon on a backboard.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter were sent and a patient with serious injuries airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

A witness said she saw lights and vehicles in Duttons Road, and there was a detour.

