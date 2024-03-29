Work essential for traffic safety

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The historic bridge underwent extensive maintenance work from March 11 to 15, primarily focused on concrete repairs, to ensure the safety and integrity of the vital structure.
It was closed to traffic for 50 minutes in every hour from 7pm to 6am causing long queues and waits for all road users except emergency services.
The comprehensive inspection and repair work, coupled with the necessary plant and machinery, cost an estimated $100,000.
No bridge closures will be needed for this work which is expected to be done in off-peak hours using stop/go traffic control after Easter.
With an average daily traffic flow of about 11,740 vehicles, about 7% of which were trucks and heavy vehicles, the maintenance work was essential to uphold its functionality, NZTA said.
The maintenance efforts encompassed a range of tasks, from routine inspections to repairing impact damage.
Given the 1935-built bridge’s design features concrete arches, certain oversized vehicles are restricted from crossing.
However, the majority of freight vehicles can still use the bridge, contributing to the region’s transportation network.
However, chips across the horizontal arch spacers attested to damage from passing traffic and were among the repairs carried out.
Despite inevitable delays caused by the maintenance activities, the bridge repair team expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and co-operation.
Acknowledging the challenges posed by working at heights with large machinery and the necessity of ensuring safety, the team said the emphasis had been on minimising disruptions while ensuring the bridge’s longevity and safety for all who rely on it.