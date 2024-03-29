Work essential for traffic safety

Crews work on separate hydraulic platforms during recent maintenance work on Balclutha bridge. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Recent Balclutha bridge maintenance is needed to ensure safety for heavy and domestic traffic, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says.

The historic bridge underwent extensive maintenance work from March 11 to 15, primarily focused on concrete repairs, to ensure the safety and integrity of the vital structure.

It was closed to traffic for 50 minutes in every hour from 7pm to 6am causing long queues and waits for all road users except emergency services.

The comprehensive inspection and repair work, coupled with the necessary plant and machinery, cost an estimated $100,000.

Ratchet straps hold formwork over repairs to concrete scrapes and chips. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Although the majority of the work has been completed, a small portion remains, including replacing a concrete handrail panel and addressing impact damage at normal height.

No bridge closures will be needed for this work which is expected to be done in off-peak hours using stop/go traffic control after Easter.

With an average daily traffic flow of about 11,740 vehicles, about 7% of which were trucks and heavy vehicles, the maintenance work was essential to uphold its functionality, NZTA said.

The maintenance efforts encompassed a range of tasks, from routine inspections to repairing impact damage.

Drivers waited up to 50 minutes for a ten-minute window to allow traffic throughout the five nights of closures. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Despite the scale of the operation, NZTA assured the public there were no operational concerns with the bridge, emphasising the routine nature of the inspections.

Given the 1935-built bridge’s design features concrete arches, certain oversized vehicles are restricted from crossing.

However, the majority of freight vehicles can still use the bridge, contributing to the region’s transportation network.

However, chips across the horizontal arch spacers attested to damage from passing traffic and were among the repairs carried out.

Despite inevitable delays caused by the maintenance activities, the bridge repair team expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and co-operation.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by working at heights with large machinery and the necessity of ensuring safety, the team said the emphasis had been on minimising disruptions while ensuring the bridge’s longevity and safety for all who rely on it.

