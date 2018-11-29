Southern police officer sanctioned for 'serious misconduct'

A Southern District police supervisor has been sanctioned for "serious misconduct" over his treatment of a female officer which included slapping her on the back of the head.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has released a summary of its findings after an investigation into an officer's concerns about the treatment she was receiving from her supervisor.

This treatment included belittling comments made to her in front of colleagues and an incident where he allegedly slapped her on the back of her head.

The investigation found that the allegations were substantiated and the officer's actions were found to meet the threshold for serious misconduct and misconduct, and he was "sanctioned accordingly".

The authority oversaw a formal investigation conducted by police and the IPCA agreed with its findings.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said in a statement that: "We take any allegations of this nature extremely seriously."

"Since receiving a complaint in February 2018 an employment process was undertaken and an outcome reached.

"The individual concerned remains a police employee, however due to privacy reasons we are unable to comment further."