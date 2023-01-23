1 dead, three hurt in Southland highway crash

One person has died following a crash on the Dipton-Winton Highway in Southland.

The crash, involving a tanker and a car on State Highway 6, was reported to police about 11.42pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene, police said in a statement this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three ambulances, two helicopters and a rapid response vehicle attended.

Two patients were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one of whom was critically injured, the other seriously injured.

Another person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Road East.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible, police said.