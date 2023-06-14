10 gang members arrested in Southland operation

The arrests sees the termination of Operation Pakari, an investigation which began in 2022 into a number of serious offences believed to be linked to the Mongrel Mob in Southland, and in particular the Mataura Chapter. Photo: NZ Police

Ten members of the Mongrel Mob have been arrested - and four charged with attempted murder - following an 18-month police investigation.

They all appeared in the Invercargill District Court today, each charged with participating in an organised criminal group between January 31 and September 18 last year.

The incidents involved include two drive-by shootings in Invercargill and incidents in February this year and in April 2022 where people were dropped off at Gore Hospital seriously injured.

Four defendants are jointly charged with attempted murder and eight have at least one charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

The arrests sees the termination of Operation Pakari, an investigation which began last year into a number of serious offences believed to be linked to the Mongrel Mob in Southland, and in particular the Mataura Chapter.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said: “This operation has been about protecting the community and ensuring Invercargill, Gore and Mataura continue to be safe places to live.

“These groups are not welcome here; we see the harm they inflict through organised criminal activity and we will target the people who seek to profit from that harm."

Police said they had been working alongside social agencies to support families who may find themselves struggling following the warrants.

“It’s one thing to arrest a parent, it’s another to leave another caregiver struggling to support the family,” Inspector Bowman said.

None of the defendants were granted bail today.

An additional defendant appeared in youth court in relation to the same matters.

All but two of the accused were granted interim name suppression.

It’s understood more suspects will appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow in relation to the operation.

The Crown intends to make an application to have all the matters heard together in the High Court next month, regardless of each individual's level of offending.

Police said they cannot rule out more arrests.

Operation Pakari was part of the nationwide Operation Cobalt, focussed on the harm caused by gang offending in communities.