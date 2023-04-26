$17.25m Powerball win in Invercargill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A player from Invercargill will be popping the champagne after winning $17.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.
The prize is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
Three other players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with First Division in tonight’s draw.
The winning tickets were sold at Flaxmere Pharmacy in Hastings, Woodham Foodmarket in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
The numbers were: 23, 15, 40, 36, 29 and 3. The Bonus Ball was 4 and the Powerball was 7.
Tonight’s big winner is the seventh Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.