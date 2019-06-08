Alarm saves Southland school in 'deliberately lit' fire

Waihopai School in Gladstone., Photo: Google Maps

A fire alarm prevented an Invercargill school suffering serious damage due to a suspicious fire early this morning, police say.



Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to Waihopai School, in Gladstone, just before 3am.

"Thanks to the alarm system and the quick response there was only minor damage caused to the property and no reported injuries,'' a police statement said.

Police are now investigating the fire, which they believed was deliberately lit, and have appealed to the public for any information.

Contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211-0400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

