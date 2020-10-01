Thursday, 1 October 2020

Around the world without leaving home

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Bluff's children travelled around the world yesterday as part of a school holiday programme.

    The community centre was transformed into a plane where pupils explored culture and crafts from countries including China, South Africa, the United States and New Zealand.

    Among them were Zoe Brinkworth (7) and Ollie Yio (9), who made passports and suitcases.

    Ollie Yio (9) enjoys his holiday colouring his ‘‘global passport’’.
    Ollie Yio (9) enjoys his holiday colouring his ‘‘global passport’’.

    Zoe said she was having a lot of fun, as she enjoyed travelling.

    "I miss travel a bit. Last year, me and my family went to England to visit our family.

    "The only part I did not like much was the plane. But this plane here today is different," she said.

    Zoe Brinkworth (7) proudly shows the luggage she created to carry the crafts she did during the...
    Zoe Brinkworth (7) proudly shows the luggage she created to carry the crafts she did during the Around the World event in Bluff. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

    Kids had their pictures taken for their passport and had "in-flight" meals.

    Invercargill City Libraries and Archives librarian Lyn Lockett said usually families travel on holiday, so they decided to create something different.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter