Around the world without leaving home

Bluff's children travelled around the world yesterday as part of a school holiday programme.

The community centre was transformed into a plane where pupils explored culture and crafts from countries including China, South Africa, the United States and New Zealand.

Among them were Zoe Brinkworth (7) and Ollie Yio (9), who made passports and suitcases.

Ollie Yio (9) enjoys his holiday colouring his ‘‘global passport’’.

Zoe said she was having a lot of fun, as she enjoyed travelling.

"I miss travel a bit. Last year, me and my family went to England to visit our family.

"The only part I did not like much was the plane. But this plane here today is different," she said.

Zoe Brinkworth (7) proudly shows the luggage she created to carry the crafts she did during the Around the World event in Bluff. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

Kids had their pictures taken for their passport and had "in-flight" meals.

Invercargill City Libraries and Archives librarian Lyn Lockett said usually families travel on holiday, so they decided to create something different.