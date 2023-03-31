Arrest made in Tuatapere drive-by shooting

A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting on Wednesday night has been arrested and charged.

Hayden Crawley (25), of Invercargill, was arrested today by police and appeared before Judge Russell Walker in the Invercargill District Court.

He appeared on three charges; unlawful assembly with intent to frighten, aggravated burglary and discharging a firearm with reckless disregard; all at Tuatapere on March 29.

Crawley is jointly charged on all three charges however no other people appeared in relation to the charges.

He was declined bail and was remanded through to April 26 at 11.45am.