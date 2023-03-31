Arrest made in Tuatapere drive-by shooting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting on Wednesday night has been arrested and charged.
He appeared on three charges; unlawful assembly with intent to frighten, aggravated burglary and discharging a firearm with reckless disregard; all at Tuatapere on March 29.
Crawley is jointly charged on all three charges however no other people appeared in relation to the charges.
He was declined bail and was remanded through to April 26 at 11.45am.