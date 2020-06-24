Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Arrest over assault with weapon, driving charges

    By Abbey Palmer
    A man is facing a string of charges, including assault with a weapon, after he was arrested in Invercargill this morning.

    A witness reported seeing police cordons in place near the intersection of Dipton and Bain Sts.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed the search was carried out at a Kingsland address.

    A 31-year-old male was arrested without incident on several charges, including assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

    He will appear in Invercargill District Court today.

