Arrest over assault with weapon, driving charges

A man is facing a string of charges, including assault with a weapon, after he was arrested in Invercargill this morning.

A witness reported seeing police cordons in place near the intersection of Dipton and Bain Sts.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the search was carried out at a Kingsland address.

A 31-year-old male was arrested without incident on several charges, including assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

He will appear in Invercargill District Court today.