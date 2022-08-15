Arrests in Mataura after raid on Mongrel Mob HQ

A raid on Mongrel Mob headquarters in Mataura on Friday led to three gang members being arrested.

The raid, in Albion St, followed a serious gang-related assault earlier in the week.

Two men, aged 33 and 36, were jointly charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. They appeared in Invercargill District Court on Saturday.

The third man, a 30-year-old, was charged with assault with intent to injure.

He is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court on 18 August.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said police would continue to target unlawful gang activity in Southland.

“Police have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending in our communities.

“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity or the illegal possession of firearms in their community, and encourage people to get in touch with us.”