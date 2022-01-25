Attempted murder accused pleads not guilty

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Daily Times reported last year police were dispatched to a Winton address about noon on December 6 after it received calls about shots being fired.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
As a result, surrounding schools were put into lockdown.
The accused was found in Invercargill and arrested on the same day.
The trial date has been set down for February 23 next year with the man due to appear in court on February 2 for the bail hearing.