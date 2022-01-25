Attempted murder accused pleads not guilty

A police cordon in Winton after the firearms incident in December last year. Photo: Toni McDonald

A man charged with attempted murder in Winton last year has pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Justice Robert Osborne in the Christchurch High Court today.

The 19-year-old, who has interim name suppression, will return to court next week to apply to be remanded on electronic monitored bail until his trial next year.

The Otago Daily Times reported last year police were dispatched to a Winton address about noon on December 6 after it received calls about shots being fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

As a result, surrounding schools were put into lockdown.

The accused was found in Invercargill and arrested on the same day.

The trial date has been set down for February 23 next year with the man due to appear in court on February 2 for the bail hearing.