A birthday on which the figure two looms large

Shannon McStay and his mother Bridget McStay will celebrate a rare birthday today. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Twenty-two will loom large for an Invercargill man today.

Shannon McStay will not only be celebrating his 22nd birthday today, he is reaching the age on February 22, 2022.

Mr McStay said the rare date did not mean much to him, but his family was completely excited about the occasion.

"I’m very shy and usually don’t like to celebrate my birthday but I’m sure my family will make a big deal of it," he said.

His mother, Bridget McStay, said the family was " stoked" with the milestone.

There were two moments of the day when the family was planning to cut the cake — at 2.22am and 2.22pm.

As Mr McStay worked night shift at Alliance Group, he would not need to be woken up for that, she said.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime event so we will definitely celebrate," Mrs McStay said.