Friday, 11 June 2021

Bluff hears latest details on oyster parasite

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    People in Bluff last night got to hear the latest information on the recent discovery of an oyster-killing parasite in the Foveaux Strait.

    Representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries and Biosecurity New Zealand provided an overview of the history of Bonamia ostreae, the testing they had done and what the next steps were.

    The parasite is capable of increasing mortality in oysters but little is known on how it can affect a wild population.

    Three wild oysters were found infected in March, but no further positive tests had been returned since then.

    National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research scientist Keith Michael said while infection had been found, it was at very low levels.

    "For the present, the situation is as good as we can hope it to be."

    While there was no increased mortality found at the site where the three oysters were found, it was not easy to tell if there would be future problems.

    The next steps would be for a technical advisory group to be established, and ongoing testing and planning.

    Another community meeting will be held at the Stewart Island Community Centre at 11am today.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter