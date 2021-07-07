Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Bomb squad called out to museum in Catlins

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The Waikawa and Districts Museum. File photo
    The Waikawa and Districts Museum. File photo
    A bomb squad has been called in after a "substance of concern" was found at a Southland museum this morning.

    Police are at the Waikawa and Districts Museum in the Catlins following information received about the substance.

    The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordance Disposal unit based in Christchurch has been notified and they have sent a team down to assess the situation and dispose of the substance safely.

    Police said the disposal would happen today "in a safe environment away from the museum", which as been closed to the public.

    There was no immediate word as to the nature of the substance.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter