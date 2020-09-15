Burst water main causes flooding in Bluff

Firefighters responded to a burst water main which caused flooding in Bluff this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said one crew from Bluff were called to the intersection of Liffey and Gore Sts about 6am.

The crew, who helped with traffic management, had since left the scene and Invercargill City Council had taken over.

An ICC spokeswoman confirmed repairs were under way and were expected to be completed by midday today.

‘‘Many properties were without water for a time, but water has been slowly returning to people as the reservoir refills.’’

Some properties would remain without water until repairs were finished.