Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Burst water main causes flooding in Bluff

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Firefighters responded to a burst water main which caused flooding in Bluff this morning.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said one crew from Bluff were called to the intersection of Liffey and Gore Sts about 6am.

    The crew, who helped with traffic management, had since left the scene and Invercargill City Council had taken over.

    An ICC spokeswoman confirmed repairs were under way and were expected to be completed by midday today.

    ‘‘Many properties were without water for a time, but water has been slowly returning to people as the reservoir refills.’’

    Some properties would remain without water until repairs were finished.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter