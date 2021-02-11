Thursday, 11 February 2021

Updated 11.50 am

Burt Munro Challenge hill climb cancelled

    Challenge volunteers (from left) Sam Withy, Heather Ryan and Kirsten Hoyle take shelter at the...
    Challenge volunteers (from left) Sam Withy, Heather Ryan and Kirsten Hoyle take shelter at the entrance to climb this morning. Photo: Jenet Gellatly
    The Burt Munro Challenge New Zealand Hill Climb has been cancelled due to bad weather.

    Since its inception in 2006, the rally has grown into one of Australasia’s largest all-round motorcycle rallies.

    A post on the organisation's Facebook page said today's event at Bluff can't be run due to strong winds.

    MetService had issued a strong wind warning for Invercargill and Bluff between 9am and 3pm today.

    Westerly gales of up to 120km/h were expected near the coast.

    Occasional rain was expected to clear in the late afternoon with a few showers remaining about Stewart Island and the south coast, the forecast said.

     

