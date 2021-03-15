Call for climate consistency

Karyn Owen

Southland will only be able to meet the nationwide domestic 2030 and 2050 emissions goals if the Government is consistent with its long-term climate change targets, a district councillor says.

The Southland District Council last week discussed its submission on the Climate Change Commission’s 2021 draft advice for consultation report.

The report provided advice on how New Zealand should achieve its domestic emissions targets, and on the policy positions which should be included in the Government’s first emissions reduction plan.

It also outlined changes needed in particular sectors and recommended critical actions the Government needed to take to reach its climate goals.

Cr Karyn Owen said the council’s submission on the report needed to highlight the importance of certainty when it came to the Government setting long-term targets for councils to fulfil.

"Each time there’s a change of Government, the goal posts get shifted again ..."

Targets needed to be "locked-in" to ensure councils had security concerning their plans.

The commission’s report also stated a need to push public transport as a sustainable way to travel, which in turn, would alleviate issues concerning no parking spaces and congestion on roads.

Cr Julie Keast argued the issue did not apply to the Southland district, as there were no public transport options and implementing a system would not work.

"I assume most people only use their cars when they need to.

"When we do use our vehicles, we’re efficient."

The council also encouraged people to walk instead of drive where possible, she said.

Councillors agreed with both points and they were noted in the submission.

While the council generally supported the commission’s advice, it believed the transition to lower emissions needed to be clear and well-planned, and said strong leadership would be needed to see it through.

It also stressed the importance of having careful policy design and targeted support.

The fact a range of groups, regions and sectors in Southland would experience climate change differently was also acknowledged.

The council endorsed the submission which would be lodged with the Climate Change Commission.

abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz