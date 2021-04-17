Saturday, 17 April 2021

3.40 pm

Camper van rolls near Mossburn

    By John Gibb
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One person has been taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance after a camper van rolled on State Highway 94, west of Mossburn, this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said volunteer crews from Lumsden and Mossburn were alerted at 1.34pm and sent to the crash, helped initially and any patients were left in the care of St John ambulance staff.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person with a moderate injury was taken to hospital after the crash, 2km west of Mossburn.

     

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter