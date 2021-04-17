Camper van rolls near Mossburn

One person has been taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance after a camper van rolled on State Highway 94, west of Mossburn, this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said volunteer crews from Lumsden and Mossburn were alerted at 1.34pm and sent to the crash, helped initially and any patients were left in the care of St John ambulance staff.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with a moderate injury was taken to hospital after the crash, 2km west of Mossburn.