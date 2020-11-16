Car parks could be removed over safety concerns

Map provided by NZTA

Dozens of car parks may be removed near a popular tourist spot in Bluff, in a bid to improve safety.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is proposing to add no-stopping yellow lines on one side of State Highway 1, near Stirling Point.

If the proposal goes ahead, up to 34 car parks may need to be removed on the western side on a 150 metre strip of the highway on Marine and Ward Parades.

Safety engineers team lead Roy Johnston said the idea was in response to concerns raised by the Blluff 2024 Group about the many vehicles leaving Stirling Point, then stopping without indicating near the crest of a hill on the highway.

''This creates safety issues, as there isn’t enough room for highway traffic to safely pass because of vehicles parked on both sides of the highway,'' he said.

Under the proposal, parking would remain on the eastern side of the highway, which would help off-set the loss of other parking, he said.

NZTA was seeking submissions on the proposal, which could be made in writing or emailed by December 18.

Once NZTA had considered feedback, a decision would be made in early 2021 on a bylaw change, potentially allowing the no stopping lines to be installed.

The Bluff 2024 Group, Bluff Community Board and the Invercargill City Council all supported the safety benefits of the proposal, he said.