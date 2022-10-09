Challenger takes lead in Gore mayoral race, but still too close to call

The Gore District’s mayoral race is still too close to call following today’s preliminary election results.

After about 90% of the votes were counted yesterday, there were only 11 votes between the incumbent Tracy Hicks (70) and his sole challenger, Ben Bell (23).

Today’s preliminary results have not made the winner any clearer, with Mr Bell now ahead by just 13 votes.

With 67 special votes yet to be counted, a final result will not be announced until at least Thursday.

Successful Gore District Council Team Hokonui candidates Robert McKenzie (left) and Joe Stringer (right) wait with mayoral candidate Ben Bell to see if he win the mayoralty. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

In his 18 years as mayor, it was the tightest contest Mr Hicks said he had been involved in.

"The choice people were faced with was really chalk and cheese, both in terms of demographic and local government experience.

"I’m a little surprised, but I was very aware in the last three years, not just what’s happened in council but across the country, it’s a very unsettled electorate we live in."

The challenges over the last three years had effected the result, he said.

"Democracy is democracy and we’ll see what happens at the end of the day."

Tracy Hicks.

Mr Bell said it was humbling result, but proved there was an appetite for change.

"Everyone’s been saying it was 50-50 and I guess everyone was bang on.

"I think we’ve got a divided community regardless, so I think whoever gets in has a big job on their hands about pulling the Gore District back together and going in one direction, because we seem to be going in two separate ones at the moment."

By Michael Curreen