Checks after unusual smell at building site

Two people have been taken to Southland Hospital for checks after suffering from effects of an unusual smell which could not be identified at a building site.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were sent to the Invercargill site about 3pm today.

''They're wearing protective clothing and using a gas detector to try and identify something, but they're unable to locate anything at this stage,'' he said.

''Two people have gone to hospital from the site to be checked.''

An ODT reporter at the scene said two fire appliances were at the intersection between Tweed St and Pomana St near Southland Girls' High School.

Environment Southland had also been called to the site.