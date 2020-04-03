Children win Lego prizes for drawing

i-covidlego.jpg Olive Johnstone (6) drew a scuba-diving scene that won her a brand-new Lego set. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two lucky Fiordland children will be able to spend the rest of lockdown with a brand new set of Lego building block toys after winning a community drawing competition.

The winning drawings were selected from about 17 entries which were judged by "The Brickman" Ryan McNaught — the southern hemisphere’s only Lego-certified professional.

The Lego sets were given by a local family of self-professed Lego enthusiasts.

Mother Yvette O’Shaughnessy said she couldn’t decide the winner herself so instead she asked The Brickman to do it for her.

"I thought it would add an extra little kick for the kids too, because I know how big the Australian Lego Masters show was in New Zealand."

The drawings he chose were by Olivia O’Neill (12) and Olive Johnstone.

As the competition called for entrants to draw themselves as a Lego figurine, Olive drew herself in an underwater adventure, scuba-diving with an orange octopus and a blue seahorse.

Olivia’s entry depicted herself doing something she loved — reading Harry Potter, complete with a Harry v Voldemort wizard duel.

Ms O’Shaughnessy said she wanted to provide families and children with something to do during lockdown.