Cr speaks out about low female representation

An Invercargill city councillor says feeling invisible and being told to calm down is part of her experience of being one of the few women in Southland local politics.

Only a quarter of Southland’s councillors are women, and one council has just two female members.

Rebecca Amundsen, a previous deputy mayor of Invercargill, is one of just three women councillors on the Invercargill City Council.

While that number was originally four, it dropped when former deputy mayor Toni Biddle resigned over issues with Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, prompting a by-election won by Marcus Lush.

Rebecca Amundsen

Ms Amundsen said her time as deputy mayor between 2017 and 2019 was not without its issues.

“When I was deputy mayor, I was asked several times if I was Tim’s minder when I was in places with him,” she said.

“I’d be at meetings ... and people would come into the room and they’d shake hands with Tim and they would shake hands with [ex-chief executive] Richard [King] and they’d go to walk straight past me.

“I’ve been told several times to calm down. Things like that wear a little bit thin.”

Four of the Southland District Council’s 12 elected members are women but between 2013 and 2019 Julie Keast was the sole female representative.

Regional council Environment Southland has just two women on its 12-member council.

“People don’t necessarily vote you in based on your suitability for the role," Ms Amundsen said.

"Most people don’t know what the role is, or what suitability for that role might look like.

“I try to be positive about it, but sometimes I think ‘man, this is really quite flawed’.”

Bonnie Mager

She believed being elected on to local government was about having a well-known name, but hoped more women would be elected if they put their name forward.

At the 2019 Invercargill City Council election, of the 29 people who stood for council, nine were women and four were elected.

Environment Southland councillor Bonnie Mager said lack of female representation had been a major factor in why she had stood.

Her experience had been positive overall, but comments she received during her campaign were “a little bit sexual, or outside the box”.

Environment Southland generally held meetings during the day and had good child-care policies, but meeting times at other councils were difficult for some would-be councillors, she said.

“If you had kids, I don’t know where you’d find the time. You’d have to have a lot of support.”

Julie Keast

Southland district councillor Julie Keast said the day she saw other women being sworn in was a “very happy” one.

Although other councillors were supportive and welcoming, she felt the weight of being the only female voice present, she said.

“It was a great day, because it was a more balanced council.”

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said it was important to have “diversity around the table”, but it was outside the district council’s control who stood for office.

Mr Tong also said no nominations at all had been received for the recent Oraka Aparima Community Board by-election.

“I find that disappointing.”

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrel holds similar views.

“We recognise that having diversity around the table is important to ensure we have a wide range of perspectives.

"However, it’s up to the people who vote to decide who they want to represent them.”

An Invercargill City Council spokesman said the council spent time each voting cycle ensuring the election process was transparent and accessible to both candidates and voters.

"However, the voting public alone decides who represents them."

The next local body elections are set down for October 8 next year.