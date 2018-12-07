Crash on highway near Lumsden

A section of State Highway 6 was closed for a time in northern Southland after a crash north of Lumsden this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene after a car rolled about 5:06pm.

The highway was closed for a time between Bixter Rd and Nokomai Rd near Mid Dome. The NZ Transport Agency advised around 6.20pm that one lane was open, and caution was advised.

NZTA said it was reportedly a serious incident.