Tuesday, 19 January 2021

8.36 pm

Crews battle blaze at Southland sawmill

    By Daisy Hudson
    Fire crews have been battling a blaze at a sawmill building in Southland tonight.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Riverton, Thornbury and Wallacetown were called to a sawmill on Ward Rd in Waipango, near Riverton, at 6.45pm.

    Upon arrival they found a milling building, 10 metres by 25 metres in size, was well alight. Piles of sawdust were also on fire.

    Extra crews from Orepuki and Otautau were also called to the scene.

    By 8.20pm, the fire in the building was extinguished, but some slash piles were smouldering and being dampened down, he said.

    Firefighters were likely to be at the scene for some time. 

