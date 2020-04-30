Thursday, 30 April 2020

Crews fighting house fire in rural Southland

    By Louise Scott
    Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Western Southland.

    Daniel Reilly, shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand  southern communications centre, said emergency services were called to the rural property at around 1.45pm to reports of a "well- involved" house fire.

    Crews from Otautau and Tuatapere are on site but Mr Reilly said it was too early to determine the cause of the blaze.

    No injuries have been reported.

