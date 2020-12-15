Dance pupils on top of the world

Despite being up against dancers from Hong Kong to Qatar, the world stage was no sweat for a group of Invercargill performers who have been dubbed top in the world.

Out of thousands of students from around the globe, four Jazz Time dancers received the highest marks in the Asia Pacific Dance Association [APDA] examinations this year, while another 10 ranked first, second and third top tier across a repertoire of six dance syllabuses.

Top scores in the world for the exams were reached by Scarlett Robson, who won the Le Beaute Primary 2 Ballet category, Maia Murdoch who won the Level 8 Urban Ignition, Ava Aitken the Level 7 Lucidity and Kayla Boniface the Level 10 Encore.

Studio owner Louise Horro said the "fantastic" results were a combined effort from teachers and students who went the extra mile.

"They’re very loyal, great kids, hard-working.

"In fact, over the Covid[-19 lockdown], I would say that the seniors picked up the Zoom stuff we did and did all the work themselves, hence why all the top marks and top tier [results]."

Mrs Horro and her daughter, Talia, recorded routines from the studio while students practised from the comfort of their homes during lockdown.

Invercargill’s Jazz Time dancers are taking their place at the winner’s table after scoring in the top ranks for the Asia Pacific Dance Association examinations. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

From the lounge to the backyard, their makeshift studio spaces were where the majority of the hard work was put in.

Although it was a bit more of a struggle for the "little ones", they were straight back into it when the restrictions eased.

"It was just a mind space thing, as well, to come back to the studio and know that their bodies still worked."

She was very proud of her dancers’ success.

In light of the 2020 climate, the decision was made to call the 300-dancer-strong end of year show, "We Made It".

