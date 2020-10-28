Delays after crash near Gore

No-one was seriously hurt when two cars were damaged in a nose-to-tail crash near the intersection of Charlton Siding Rd and the Gore-Mataura Highway at 6.14pm today, emergency service officials said.

Traffic was blocked for at least 15 minutes near the Gore crash site, and firefighters initially helped with traffic control before handing over to police, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A fire appliance from Gore and another from Mataura, with an operational support vehicle from each volunteer brigade, attended the crash, the spokesman said.