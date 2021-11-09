Dinner back on the menu

Organisers Teressa Lauthton (left) and Linda Howard are helping Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt to organise his Christmas lunch. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and his traditional Christmas lunch will be back on the table after a two-year hiatus.

Organisers Teressa Lauthton and Linda Howard teamed up with the Invercargill mayor to promote the lunch and bring joy to people in the community who do not have a family or face financial difficulties.

‘‘I think people need some cheering up because there are so many issues. It is important to keep those in mind but we’ll have to have a day off too to celebrate,’’ Sir Tim said.

Ms Howard agreed — she was returning to organising the event to also help Sir Tim.

‘‘[I decided to return] because I felt Tim’s profile needed to be lifted to a higher and more positive note and Teressa and I thought it was a great way to do it.’’

The trio was working with 12 community organisations and 100 people would be attending the sit-down lunch which included a visit from Santa, presents and ukulele performance.

Chicken, ham, vegetables — and of course — cranberry sauce would be on the menu, Ms Howard said.

All Covid-19 safety and health protocols would be followed and, in case of a new lockdown or change in the restrictions, the lunch would be delivered to people’s homes.

Sir Tim hopes the event could be held as one of his favourite things about the lunch was the humour and conversations with people he said.

The Christmas Day lunch will be held on Christmas Day at Pacific Islanders Advisory and Cultural Trust at Bowmont St, Invercargill.