Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Updated 8.30 pm

Diver flown to hospital with suspected decompression sickness

    A diver has been flown to Southland Hospital after getting into trouble in remote Looking Glass Bay, Fiordland. 

    The Rescue Coordination Centre sent a helicopter to the site after reports of a diver suffering from suspected decompression sickness, also known as "the bends", a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

    A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at about 4.30pm.

    The diver was taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition. 

     

     

