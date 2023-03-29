Diver flown to hospital with suspected decompression sickness

A diver has been flown to Southland Hospital after getting into trouble in remote Looking Glass Bay, Fiordland.



The Rescue Coordination Centre sent a helicopter to the site after reports of a diver suffering from suspected decompression sickness, also known as "the bends", a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at about 4.30pm.

The diver was taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.