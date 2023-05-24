Diversion over 'devastating' tree poisoning

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Andrew Robert Pender (54) admitted to killing off the pines in the Tuatapere public reserve and was charged with intentional damage.
The trees had been planted by the Tuatapere Domain Board and were due to be harvested to provide money for community projects.
In February, the Tuatapere TeWaewae Community Board chairwoman Anne Horrell said: "It’s devastating, really. Tuatapere pride ourselves on our native areas, any green areas of the beauty in our community and the lovely spaces that we’ve got”.
Police’s diversion scheme allows mostly first offenders to avoid conviction for predominantly lower-level offences, on condition they accept guilt and abide by agreed conditions.
- By Felicity Dear, PIJF reporter