Diving into learning

Bluff’s children were transported to a world under the sea as part of a school holiday programme in the coastal town this week.

They found inspiration from viewing marine creatures and took part in some of the themed craft activities.

Seven-year-old pupil Maggie Mulqueen, of Bluff, (pictured with Invercargill City Library staff member Emily Hansen) had fun creating her version of an oyster shell.

PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

Preschool children’s librarian Lynn Lockett said the library had been promoting a school holiday programme in Bluff for about five years.

It was about staff making connections with the children and families.

"So the purpose [of the holiday programme] is to give children a familiar face and make them feel comfortable when they come into the library."

By Cole Yeoman