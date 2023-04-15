Diving into learning

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bluff’s children were transported to a world under the sea as part of a school holiday programme in the coastal town this week.
They found inspiration from viewing marine creatures and took part in some of the themed craft activities.
Seven-year-old pupil Maggie Mulqueen, of Bluff, (pictured with Invercargill City Library staff member Emily Hansen) had fun creating her version of an oyster shell.
Preschool children’s librarian Lynn Lockett said the library had been promoting a school holiday programme in Bluff for about five years.
It was about staff making connections with the children and families.
"So the purpose [of the holiday programme] is to give children a familiar face and make them feel comfortable when they come into the library."
By Cole Yeoman