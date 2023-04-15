Saturday, 15 April 2023

Diving into learning

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Bluff’s children were transported to a world under the sea as part of a school holiday programme in the coastal town this week.

    They found inspiration from viewing marine creatures and took part in some of the themed craft activities.

    Seven-year-old pupil Maggie Mulqueen, of Bluff, (pictured with Invercargill City Library staff member Emily Hansen) had fun creating her version of an oyster shell.

    PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN
    Preschool children’s librarian Lynn Lockett said the library had been promoting a school holiday programme in Bluff for about five years.

    It was about staff making connections with the children and families.

    "So the purpose [of the holiday programme] is to give children a familiar face and make them feel comfortable when they come into the library."

    By Cole Yeoman

     

