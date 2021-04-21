Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Electrical fault sparks cow shed fire

    By Abbey Palmer
    An electrical fault sparked a fire in a Southland farm's cow shed earlier today.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were alerted to the blaze in Turnbull Rd, Winton, about 11.15am.

    Southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said it was understood to be an electrical fault which started the small fire.

    A few crews were called to the scene but had since been stood down, while one from Winton remained early this afternoon.

    The fire had since been extinguished, however, firefighters would wait for the electrical company to arrive and isolate the power.

    No cows were affected.

     

