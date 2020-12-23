Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Extensive damage after fire in Bluff

    By Luisa Girao
    A Bluff property suffered extensive damage from a fire last night.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called about 11.30pm to a "well involved" fire in a house at Bann St in Bluff.

    Early indications suggested a person was at the property at the time and two crews from Invercargill were sent to help with the blaze.

    However, Fenz shift manager Andrew Norris said this information was incorrect as no-one was at the property at the time.

    He told Otago Daily Times this morning three rooms had extensive damage and a fire investigator would visit the property this morning to investigate the cause.

    It was not believed to be deliberately lit.

     

