Family, friends gather for 100th birthday

    By Laura Smith
    Eric Soper celebrates his 100th birthday on Saturday alongside family. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    He might have just turned 100 but Eric Soper does not feel old.

    The Invercargill centenarian gathered with friends and family on Saturday to celebrate the milestone, with loved ones coming from all corners of the country.

    With Lois, his wife of 66 years, by his side, he said he was well taken care of and it was his good health that kept him going.

    Mrs Soper said it was wonderful having everyone together in the same room to celebrate.

    The many life events, family holidays and good times were displayed in a slideshow as well as a photo collage, stories were told and memories shared.

    In his 100 years Mr Soper has lived a varied life, working in a range of jobs and careers and he has had a multitude of hobbies to keep him and his family entertained.

    These have included fly fishing and gold panning.

