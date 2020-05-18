Monday, 18 May 2020

Freedom wheels

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    One Invercargill 4-year-old has been given the gift of independence after fundraising and donations enabled his family to buy a specialist bike for him.

    Luca Moynihan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 13 months old.

    While he needs the support of a wheelchair, the specialist bike allows for independence.

    Luca’s mother, Samantha Kennerley, said that he had been asking for a bike for more than a year.

    "Luca is a really, really happy boy — he likes to be involved. He gets upset when he can’t do something."

    The bike would let him keep up with his four siblings, and he could continue to use it until about the age of 12, she said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter