Freedom wheels

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One Invercargill 4-year-old has been given the gift of independence after fundraising and donations enabled his family to buy a specialist bike for him.

Luca Moynihan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 13 months old.

While he needs the support of a wheelchair, the specialist bike allows for independence.

Luca’s mother, Samantha Kennerley, said that he had been asking for a bike for more than a year.

"Luca is a really, really happy boy — he likes to be involved. He gets upset when he can’t do something."

The bike would let him keep up with his four siblings, and he could continue to use it until about the age of 12, she said.