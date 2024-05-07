Wide scope of activities for Night of the Arts

Arts Murihiku chairwoman Becs Amundsen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Night of the Arts in Invercargill is less than two weeks away, with a jam-packed programme designed to thrill and inspire.

Presented by Arts Murihiku, and supported by Invercargill City Council and Great South, Night of the Arts, which is in its second year, will tranform downtown Invercargill into an artistic haven with music, dance and both visual and performance art tucked into the inner city’s nooks and crannies.

The event is on May 17.

Arts Murihiku chairwoman Becs Amundsen said last year’s inaugural event was a success, bringing people out to enjoy the best arts that Murihiku had to offer in an engaging way.

"This year we’re so excited to be able to present a massive programme full of activities and immersive fun that has absolutely built on from our offering last year," she said.

"It fully reflects the wealth of talent we have in our community."

Arts Murihiku trustee and event co-organiser Ange Newell said the programme covered "everything you could possibly think of, and then even more".

The event runs from 3pm to 9pm. Patrons can expect the unexpected with ukulele, choirs, flash mobs, DIY charcoal drawing, yarn-bombing, pop-up exhibitions, Shakespeare, jazz and belly dancing just some of the events on the programme, she said.

"We hope people can get a chance to see our programme so they can work out where to go and when so they are able to get a taste of everything on offer.

"Our artists want this to be a night that sees our community becoming involved in what they are offering so get ready to dance, laugh and sing along."

Most activities will be indoors.

— Staff reporter