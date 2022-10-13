Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ history

Emotions are running high for Ben Bell, a 23-year-old with no political experience, who has been elected Gore’s new mayor.

An ecstatic Mr Bell found out the news at about 4pm and said it was still sinking in.

"The mix of emotions has just increased really. I'm extremely humbled that the community has chosen me. I don’t think the relief has quite kicked in yet. But what an exciting race."

The polling victory over incumbent Tracy Hicks makes Mr Bell the youngest mayor in New Zealand’s history.

His winning margin was 8 votes after special votes were counted following a razor-thin 13 vote majority on election night.

Ben Bell (23) is Gore’s new mayor. Photo by Sandy Eggleston

The company director, who polled 2371 votes to Mr Hicks’ 2363, said he stood because the district was ready for change.

Mr Hicks (70) had been mayor since 2003.

He said he would be on the phone with Mr Hicks later.

"I’m so glad I found out today and not Friday or the weekend because that would’ve been awful for both of us really."

Mr Hicks told the Otago Daily Times on Wednesday that he would not rule out calling for a recount if the vote was "close".