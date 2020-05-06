Wednesday, 6 May 2020

'Grave concerns' for missing Southland man

    By Luisa Girao
    Police now say they hold "grave concerns" for the safety of a Southland man missing for almost three weeks.

    Dale Watene (40) was last seen on Thursday, April 16.

    A police spokeswoman said today the investigation into his disappearance was continuing, and currently focusing on the Otautau address where he was last known to be.

    "Police are working closely with Mr Watene’s family, who hold the same concerns for him."

    She also said, at this stage, police had found no link between Mr Watene’s disappearance and a recent suspicious fire in the Western Southland area.

    He is described as being of thin build and 183cm tall.

    He had been using a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV vehicle at the time, which police found on April 18 at Holt Park in Otautau.

    Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Lucy on (03) 211 0400, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

