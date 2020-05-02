Saturday, 2 May 2020

Nature of Southland house fire 'suspicious'

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Fire investigators believe a house fire at a Western Southland property is "suspicious" in nature.

    Emergency services were called at 1.45pm on Thursday to the address at Clifden Gorge Rd, Eastern Bush, where the house burned almost to the ground.

    Invercargill Chief Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said Fire and Emergency New Zealand concluded its part of the investigation today.

    He said he was not able to comment about the causes of the fire and the Police would release any further information.

    "We had two specialist fire investigators working on this job so we were able to finish a little bit quicker than normal.

    "It was a major fire with a lot of destruction and has taken us nearly three days to complete."

    It was reported yesterday there was a link between the owner of the house and the Southland missing man Dale Tama Watene (40), who was allegedly the owner’s employee.

    A Police spokeswoman told Otago Daily Times today the investigation was still  in "early stages"  and it was "unable to say whether the matter is linked to missing person Dale Watene."

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter