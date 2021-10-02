Group backs beleaguered Shadbolt

Sir Tim Shadbolt. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A group of North Island political veterans is coming out in defence of Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

Former Hamilton mayor Margaret Evans, Tauranga businessman Doug Owens, Waitakaruru farmer Max Purnell, and trucking operator John Bower created a group in support of Sir Tim Shadbolt who has been the object of criticism by his fellow councillors and a damming report.

Calling themselves Tim’s Team 2021 (TT21), the group issued a statement yesterday.

They held meetings via Zoom, analysed recent official reports, checked media coverage, and spoke to a range of advisers to understand the situation that Sir Tim faces at Invercargill City Council.

Last month, the Invercargill City Council released the Thomson six-month review report, prepared by Richard Thomson.

The document stated the council was in a better place than it was six months ago, but again raised issues about Sir Tim’s performance.

It said Sir Tim was an ‘‘unavoidable and inconvenient distraction’’ and the rest of the council just had to ‘‘get on and make things work’’.

The veteran group believed one of the key issues was that Sir Tim did not have the proper number of staff to support him.

‘‘Local Government New Zealand recommends three staff for city mayors.

“We have spoken with other mayors and they can’t understand this lack of support in Invercargill,’’ the statement says.

The group also believed the chief executive Clare Hadley was too involved in governance issues.

‘‘Invercargill City Council should give Mayor Tim the resources he needs and deserves.

“Treasure him, as we do. And so many others. With all this pummelling he is down but not out.”

Sir Tim could not be contacted yesterday.