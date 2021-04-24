Growing interest in SIT nursing studies

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic more students than ever are enrolling in the Southern Institute of Technology’s nursing programme.

Acting chief executive Maree Howden said the tertiary institution had a 30% increase on enrolment in its bachelor of nursing programme in 2021, compared to 2020.

"We have also received some early applications for the bachelor of nursing for next year’s intake — approximately 15-17 — applications and this is early for us."

Ms Howden said this was not only reason to be proud of SIT’s nursing programme.

During SIT board meeting earlier this week, she told fellow board members the polytech achieved a 100% pass at the last nursing council state final examination.

All students were required to pass the exam at the completion of their programme before they became a registered nurse or enrolled nurse.

The national average for enrolled and registered, was 73% and 85%, respectively.

"It is great news and a very consistent result for the school of nursing ... we had only one or two failures since the programme’s inception."

Board chairman Alison Broad said they were pleased with the recent results, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were particularly proud with the 100% result because it highlights the importance of nurses in communities right throughout the world.

Ms Howden said despite increasing number of students, the polytech did not have any plans to expand its programme.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz