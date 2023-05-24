Guardians of Lake Manapouri celebrate 50 years

The Guardians of Lake Manapouri, Lake Te Anau and Lake Monowai and family of those deceased Guardians with staff of Meridian Energy and Pioneer Energy at the portal entrance to the Manapouri Power Station last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was a fond walk down memory lane in and around Lake Manapouri last weekend.

The Guardians of Lake Manapouri held a celebration weekend to mark 50 years of existence in Fiordland.

It has been 50 years since what many heralded as the country’s greatest environmental campaign.

In 1972, the people of New Zealand changed the Government which led to the ending of a proposal of the flooding of Lake Manapouri and Lake Te Anau to help produce cheap electricity for the new smelter in Tiwai Point.

The new Labour government moved swiftly and established the Guardians of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau to work with the generator to ensure the natural, social and cultural values of the lakes were maintained for generations to come.

The original Guardians of the lakes were Sir Alan Mark, Ron McLean, Wilson Campbell, John Moore, Jim McFarlane and Sir Leslie Hutchins. Together they developed operational guidelines for managing the lakes in an attempt to mimic the natural cycles of the lake system. These guidelines have since been gazetted and proven largely successful in maintaining the lakes in their natural state, while still providing about 13% of New Zealand’s electricity.

After 50 years the Guardians of the lakes still exist, with Lake Monowai also being included in the portfolio.

Last weekend in Te Anau, past and present Guardians, family, friends, representatives from Meridian Energy and Pioneer Energy gathered to celebrate.

The role of the Guardians is enshrined in the Conservation Act 1987 and the Manapouri Te Anau Development Act 1963. Their work continues to monitor the use of the lakes and rivers for power generation, as well as a broader range of issues relating to water quality in the Waiau catchment.

The weekend included a boat trip and tour of the Manapouri Power Station, where a wreath was laid to acknowledge the men who died during its construction.

Present Guardians chairman Darryl Sycamore said it was not until he stood beside founding members Sir Alan and Dr Moore that he realised the enormity of their achievement.

"The founding Guardians are so revered it is hard to not feel like an imposter in their company. We are the saplings and the founding Guardians that led the Save Manapouri campaign are the mighty totara," he said.

There was a general agreement that the compromise reached between the generators and the Guardians was a world-first, integrating nature conservation with the hydro-electric development, Mr Sycamore said.

The use of science-based guidelines for the sustainable management of the lakes that sit within a National Park and Unesco World Heritage Area is a testament to the lakes’ enduring significance.

That is not to say there were no casualties — there remains much to consider in the Lower Waiau with unnatural low flows, and Doubtful Sound with the addition of 510 cumecs of freshwater to the marine environment.

The original proposal was to raise Lakes Manapouri by almost 30m, merging it with Lake Te Anau and flooding the township of Manapouri. In 1970, 264,900 New Zealanders — almost 10% of the population — signed the Save Manapouri petition.