Home detention for mother who helped cover up murder

    By Luisa Girao
    Patricia Samson was found guilty by a jury in July. Photo: ODT files
    A mother who helped her son cover up a murder in Invercargill has been sentenced to nine months' home detention.

    Patricia Elizabeth Samson (53) appeared for sentencing today in the High Court at Invercargill after being found guilty of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

    Her son, Samuel Samson,  murdered his partner Azalia Wilson in a room at the Bavarian Motel in Invercargill on November 17 in  2019.

    He was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.

    Ms Wilson (22) died of blunt force injuries to the head, neck, abdomen and face.

    In July, a jury delivered a unanimous verdict of guilty for Patricia Samson following a week-long trial.

    While the Crown's case was that she drove and helped her son to “get rid” of evidence at Fosbender Park at the night of the murder, the defence said she just drove her son to the location but did not know that he had killed Ms Wilson.

    Samuel Samson and Ms Wilson had a girl together, who was born in July 2019.  The girl was found with Patricia Samson the day after her mother was murdered.

    The two-year-old is being raised by Ms Wilson's family.

     

     

