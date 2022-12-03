Injured tramper airlifted from Stewart Island beach

A tramper with an injured knee is airlifted from Māori Beach on Stewart Island today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The lucky rescue of an injured tramper from a remote track in Stewart Island is a reminder of the importance of being able to call for help, a helicopter pilot says.

Helicopters Otago pilot and chief executive Graeme Gale said paramedics assisted a tramper with a severely damaged knee for about 800m through quite steep bush terrain and some very steep steps to Māori Beach on Stewart Island at around 1.50pm today.

The terrain was "gnarly" and the section of track where the tramper was injured was not well used, Mr Gale said.

Surrounded by beautiful bush, Rakiura Track made for a relatively nice place to be injured but helicopters were needed for rescues at many of the remote locations on the island — especially if the patient needed to be taken to hospital.

The tramper had been lucky to be able to call for help on a cell phone, as there was limited reception in the area.

It was good they had been able to call for a helicopter to attend during the day, as it was easier than landing at night, Mr Gale said.

While it was unclear if the tramper had a personal locator beacon, the incident could have been "a different kettle of fish" if they had been unable to get a cellphone signal.

Now Covid-19 was less of a focus, more people were heading into the outdoors and the incident served as a reminder that personal locator beacons made for great Christmas presents, Mr Gale said.

