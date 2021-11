Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Laura Smith

Invercargill firefighters are working to put out a hedge fire on the outskirts of the city.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said while initially there was one tanker and one appliance sent to Auburn Rd at about 8.30am, another appliance was on its way at about 9am.

He said the fire was about 13m in length and it appeared there were no structures at risk.