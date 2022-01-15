Judge uses pandemic pragmatism

A judge has sympathised with a Southland man who struggled to complete his community work while wearing a mask.

Kayne James Loach, of Lumsden, was sentenced in July last year to 100 hours’ community work, four months’ community detention and nine months’ supervision, for cultivation of cannabis.

In court on Thursday, counsel Tanya McCullum said Loach had completed 30 hours of his community work sentence.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said the defendant was finding the mask-wearing difficult while completing the work because of his asthma.

"I have a degree of sympathy for your predicament, as I am having trouble with my voice at the moment," the judge said.

Judge Brandts-Giesen cancelled Loach’s community work sentence and sentenced him to one month’s community detention.

- An Invercargill man who allegedly stabbed another man, appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who was granted interim name suppression by Judge Brandts-Giesen, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, breach of protection order and assault in a family relationship, in relation to an incident at Invercargill on January 11.

"I grant interim name suppression on the grounds you are facing a very serious charge and we don’t yet have a summary of facts," the judge said.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in court on February 8 via audiovisual link.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz