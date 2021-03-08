Monday, 8 March 2021

Lake Monowai Rd bridge work overnight

    Southland’s Lake Monowai Rd suspension bridge will be closed on weekday nights for maintenance work from Wednesday, March 24, 6pm-6am, Sunday through to Thursday, finishing on April 21.

    However, the bridge will remain open at the weekend, from 6am Friday until 6pm Sunday, and during Easter weekend and on Southland Anniversary Day, April 2-6.

    Contractors working on the site will have plans in place to ensure emergency services and other supporting vehicles can cross the bridge in any emergency.

